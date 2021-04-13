Mdex (MDX) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Mdex has a total market cap of $752.92 million and $245.94 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.94 or 0.00006246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.25 or 0.00266997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.06 or 0.00676114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,798.22 or 0.99655090 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.92 or 0.00928213 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00020127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

