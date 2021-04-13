Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Up 233.1% in March

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, an increase of 233.1% from the March 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 807,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. Medalist Diversified REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

