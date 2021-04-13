MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, a growth of 303.9% from the March 15th total of 49,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

MDVL stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.20. MedAvail has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MedAvail in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MedAvail during the 4th quarter valued at about $955,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in MedAvail during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in MedAvail during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,876,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MedAvail during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MedAvail in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

