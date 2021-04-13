MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 10,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 305,639 shares.The stock last traded at $34.44 and had previously closed at $36.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.28.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,224.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,333,334.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,990.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $34,781,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $19,989,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $5,392,000.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.