MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 10,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 305,639 shares.The stock last traded at $34.44 and had previously closed at $36.26.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.28.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $34,781,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $19,989,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $5,392,000.
MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.