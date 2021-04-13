Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Short Interest Down 95.7% in March

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MCUJF stock remained flat at $$1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Medicure has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

