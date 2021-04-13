MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Trading Down 1.9%

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 2,997,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 10,845,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MedMen Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

In related news, major shareholder Wicklow Capital Inc. sold 2,157,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $474,599.40.

About MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF)

MedMen Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis under the [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red brand names. It operates 25 retail stores in 6 states. MedMen Enterprises Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

