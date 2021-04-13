Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Sets New 12-Month High at $178.72

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $178.72 and last traded at $178.25, with a volume of 4854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,731,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Medpace by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,940,000 after buying an additional 101,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $43,965,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

