Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Raised by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $46,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Medtronic by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 38,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock opened at $121.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $122.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.