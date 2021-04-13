Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $121.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $122.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.78.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

