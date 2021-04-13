MEET.ONE Price Tops $0.0054 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $16,310.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 140.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00065303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.59 or 0.00261476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.51 or 0.00661677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,684.83 or 0.99582092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $574.95 or 0.00913381 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00019754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

