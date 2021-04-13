Megacoin (MEC) Trading Down 32.2% Over Last Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $929,224.96 and approximately $61.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.74 or 0.00439113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,455,877 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

