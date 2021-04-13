Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Down to $19.95

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.95, but opened at $19.26. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 2,532 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

