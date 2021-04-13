Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a growth of 3,571.1% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMIZF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Meliá Hotels International stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 388 business units in 40 countries, as well as one hundred thousand rooms under the Gran MeliÃ¡, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and circle by Melia brand names.

