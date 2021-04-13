Meme (MEME) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $66.48 million and $12.51 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meme has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $2,374.27 or 0.03777894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.03 or 0.00467850 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006728 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00026920 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

