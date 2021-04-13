Mercantile Bank (MBWM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $46.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

MBWM opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $527.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.