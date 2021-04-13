Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.74% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of MERC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. 219,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,194. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth about $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

