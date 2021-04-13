Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,617,000 after buying an additional 139,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Shares of MRK opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

