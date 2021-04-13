Mercury (MER) Market Cap Achieves $1.90 Million

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $6,539.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Mercury coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00067737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.25 or 0.00258749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.83 or 0.00667681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,163.09 or 0.99505042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $578.20 or 0.00910874 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00019988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

