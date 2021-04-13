Meridian Network Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $462,099.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00068398 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003422 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000080 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 99.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000534 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

LOCK is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

