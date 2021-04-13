MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Short Interest Down 68.9% in March

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

MRPRF opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRPRF shares. Bank of America upgraded MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

