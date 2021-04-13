Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Shares Acquired by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,169 shares during the quarter. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.4% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned about 4.11% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 3,500 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $26,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 10,654 shares of company stock valued at $71,919 in the last ninety days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MACK stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,468. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

