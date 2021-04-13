Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.89

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the mining company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Mesabi Trust has raised its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MSB traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.85. 209,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,757. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $444.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.13. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

