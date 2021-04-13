Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Lifted to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. 107,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

