Meta Price Hits $2.75 (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta coin can now be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00057385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00019570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00088182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.46 or 0.00625519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00039388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00031897 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

