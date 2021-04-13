MetaHash Price Reaches $0.0444 on Top Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $110.40 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 52.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00069052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00259887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.60 or 0.00697904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,797.92 or 1.00145074 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00022581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.75 or 0.00861387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,658,889,204 coins and its circulating supply is 2,488,995,391 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

