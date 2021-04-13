Metaverse ETP Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $625,274.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $30.88 million and $625,274.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,263.45 or 0.03587406 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00032865 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,152,245 coins and its circulating supply is 78,652,146 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

