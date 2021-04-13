Meter Governance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.10 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $16.56 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.14 or 0.00011343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

