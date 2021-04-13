MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.19 Billion

Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will report sales of $16.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.97 billion and the highest is $16.42 billion. MetLife reported sales of $15.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $64.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.18 billion to $66.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $66.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.10 billion to $68.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 123,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 523,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its stake in MetLife by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 28,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 29,301.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 154,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 153,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $62.72.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

