Metro (ETR:B4B3) Trading Down 0.9%

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €10.70 ($12.59) and last traded at €10.70 ($12.59). 2,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.80 ($12.71).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on B4B3. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.55 ($10.05).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €10.98 and a 200 day moving average of €10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 million and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

