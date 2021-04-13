Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.22% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:MILE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 27,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,314. Metromile has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

