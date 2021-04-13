Metronome Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $3.44 or 0.00005432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $39.94 million and approximately $187,274.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,946,809 coins and its circulating supply is 11,612,860 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

