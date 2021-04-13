Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OUKPY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,621. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

