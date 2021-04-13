Mettalex (MTLX) Achieves Market Cap of $12.05 Million

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for $10.73 or 0.00016921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $12.05 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mettalex has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00067001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.57 or 0.00258024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.91 or 0.00670274 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,370.18 or 0.99963811 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022161 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.86 or 0.00868964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com

