MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on MFA shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MFA Financial will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MFA Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in MFA Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

