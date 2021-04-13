MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

MFA opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.37.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Norges Bank bought a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,272,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

