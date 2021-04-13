MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 342.3% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE CXH remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Tuesday. 6,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,213. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $10.55.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0374 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
