MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.11% of MGM Growth Properties worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.98%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

