MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.09

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 702807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

MGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 111.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $236,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

