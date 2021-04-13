MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the March 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,707,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MGT Capital Investments stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,242,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,530,834. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. MGT Capital Investments has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.30.
About MGT Capital Investments
