MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the March 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,707,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MGT Capital Investments stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,242,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,530,834. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. MGT Capital Investments has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. As of January 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

