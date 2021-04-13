Michael Carroll Berg Sells 10,000 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Michael Carroll Berg sold 10,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $395,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,998.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MARA stock traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $52.00. 445,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,577,779. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.79 and a beta of 4.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $13,274,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 808,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 333,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126,691 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

