Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,698,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,776,717.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $35,600.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $34,600.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $41,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $44,200.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $37,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $42,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $55,400.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $33,800.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $41,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $39,000.00.

TYME stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. 2,742,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,376,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The company has a market cap of $200.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 250,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

