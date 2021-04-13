Michael G. Grey Sells 15,000 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Director Michael G. Grey sold 15,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $1,354,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $91.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,154. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $96.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

