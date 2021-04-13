Michael Gregg Acquires 7,373 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) insider Michael Gregg acquired 7,373 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$27.95 ($19.96) per share, with a total value of A$206,075.35 ($147,196.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Get WiseTech Global alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This is a boost from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.