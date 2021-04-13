MicroBitcoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 39.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $684.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005029 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000118 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.26 or 0.00136074 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.