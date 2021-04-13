Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,570 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.0% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $44,484,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Microsoft by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,999 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Microsoft by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 5,402 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $5,956,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $255.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $162.30 and a twelve month high of $257.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.60.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

