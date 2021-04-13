MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $183.53 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $17.12 or 0.00027039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $183.53 million and approximately $23,115.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.19 or 0.00471031 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006603 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2,213.33 or 0.03496241 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,721,809 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

