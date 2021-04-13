MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Issues Earnings Results

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 70.31% and a negative net margin of 63.69%.
MIND opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. MIND Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.
MIND Technology Company Profile
