MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Issues Earnings Results

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 70.31% and a negative net margin of 63.69%.

MIND opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. MIND Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing.

