Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a growth of 276.5% from the March 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Minera Alamos stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,257. Minera Alamos has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.
Minera Alamos Company Profile
