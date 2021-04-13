Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a growth of 276.5% from the March 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Minera Alamos stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,257. Minera Alamos has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

