Minereum (MNE) Trading Down 31% This Week

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Minereum has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $76,535.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 31% against the dollar. One Minereum coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00055872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00083897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.22 or 0.00621307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032522 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,904,247 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

