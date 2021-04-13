Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Shares Down 23.1%

Shares of Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) dropped 23.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 1,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

MRVSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Minerva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Minerva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90.

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

